‘Infinity War’ Directors Say There Will Be a Big Game Changer at End Of ‘Avengers 4’

The latest crossover epic from Marvel Studios ended with a major cliffhanger, but don’t expect a tidy resolution when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes return for their next film.

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War recently revealed that they’re planning a game changer for the end of their followup film, the untitled project currently referred to as Avengers 4.

While appearing on Sway’s Universe on Sirius XM, Joe and Anthony Russo were asked about the next film not wiping away the effects of Thanos’ epic finger snap.

“It’s hard to talk about because it’s so specific to the ending, what’ he’s talking about,” said Anthony.

“We will say this,” added Joe, “obviously Thanos is a very formidable villain and to beat Thanos will come at a very high cost. We’re committed to stakes, we believe in stakes, and we like to shake up the Marvel Universe. We had a big game-changer at the end of Winter Soldier, had a big game-changer at the end of Civil War, a big game-changer at the end of Infinity War. Obviously, there will be a big game changer at the end of Avengers 4.”

It’s pretty amazing to hear them talk about what could be the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, considering it’s still a year away and we’re reeling from the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

And while they do say they believe in stakes, Thanos wiping out half the population took out some major characters with tons of potential in Marvel Studios’ future. Spider-Man is already getting another movie, and Black Panther is one of the company’s most successful debut properties to date. So it seems like they’ll obviously be back by the time the credits roll in Avengers 4.

But what’s most intriguing is how that movie will end and put some of these characters back in play.

The “high cost” that Joe Russo alluded to could be a sacrifice, and with some of the major players ending their tenure with Marvel Studios, it makes sense that the core Avengers of Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America might not stick around much longer.

What do you think it will take for Earth's Mightiest Heroes to avenge those who were lost to the power of the Infinity Gauntlet?

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.