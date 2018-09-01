‘Avengers 4’ May Change What Happens to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Characters According to Dave Bautista

Disney’s firing of James Gunn has been a constant source of debate and frustration amongst fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but the effects of that decision now seem to be creeping into Marvel’s other properties. According to Drax actor Dave Bautista, who has been outspoken in his support of Gunn, the Guardians troubles may be leading to changes in Avengers 4.

As we know, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been set to take place after the events of Avengers 4. Though the studio is reportedly using James Gunn’s script for the final film in the Guardians trilogy, he won’t be back as the director, and the movie has been put on hold while a search for a replacement is underway. This will likely keep the film from hitting theaters in 2020 as planned.

Due to this delay, and the uncertainty of what could happen to the project without James Gunn, Marvel Studios could alter the story of the Guardians characters in Avengers 4. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Bautista said that there may be changes on the way.

“It’s kind of a strange situation to be in now where we’ve lost our director for Guardians,” Bautista told Digital Spy. “Guardians 3 is really up in the air and I don’t know what they’re going to do with it.

“It’s on permanent hold for now, and that may make a difference in what they do with our characters in Avengers 4. To be honest with you, right now I really don’t know.”

While the story of the film itself could be up in the air, Bautista confirmed that he is definitely still appearing in Avengers 4, he just isn’t sure what will happen after that.

“But I know I’m in Avengers 4,” he said. “I’ve shot most of it already. I do have two days of reshoots. But other than that, I have some really great scenes that I hope they use. But I guess that it remains to be seen what they’ll do with the characters.”

At this point, Avengers 4 has been kept so secretive that it’s hard for anyone outside of the production to say what’s going to happen to the Guardians of the Galaxy, or how their story could potentially change. Either way, the situation surrounding James Gunn’s dismissal is becoming more and more of an issue for Marvel as time goes on.

Avengers 4 is currently set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.