LEGO Drops First Marvel Mini Bust Collection With Iron Man and Iron Spider Sets

The life-size Black Panther LEGO bust was, well…a bust, so LEGO is going smaller. They’ve unveiled two new sets for Marvel fans – the Iron Man MK4 Bust (#76327) and the Iron Spider-Man Bust (#76326), which include only 436 and 379 pieces respectively. At 6.5 x 6.5 inches, they should be easy to display on a shelf or a desk, and they come with some fun features that are outlined below.

The Iron Man LEGO bust is inspired by the MK4 armor worn in Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3. Features include two adjustable flaps on the back, two retractable shoulder cannons and a rotating head. It also includes a nameplate and a removable Iron Man minifigure. The Iron Spider-Man bust is inspired by Avengers: Infinity War, and features 2 movable mechanical arms along with a Spider-Man minifigure and plaque. Now, let’s talk about price and availability.

The the Iron Man MK4 Bust (#76327) is available to pre-order starting today, April 9th here at LEGO priced at $59.99. The Iron Spider-Man Bust (#76326) set is also available to pre-order here at LEGO for the same price. Both are expected to arrive on June 1st. That’s quite a bit of money for such small sets, and it may or may not reflect tariff price increases. For comparison, Star Wars helmet sets with piece counts in the 400-850 range have historically been priced at $70-$80. The 487 piece Spider-Man mask set also launched with a $70 price tag.

“We’re so excited to unveil these new busts” said Petra Persson, Designer at the LEGO Group. “It only felt right that the first bust would be one of the most beloved Avengers, Iron Man, and with their close relationship, Spider-Man in his Iron Spider suit is the one to follow – completing an ultimate world-saving duo. We hope that all fans of Marvel will be able to feel the love and attention we gave these LEGO sets and that the details and building techniques will surprise and delight our fans around the globe.”