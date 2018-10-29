‘Avengers 4’ Fan Art Imagines Katherine Langford as Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye

The latest Avengers 4 casting is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but that hasn’t stopped some Marvel fans from jumping to their own conclusions in some pretty creative ways.

AJ Designs recently debuted a new piece of fanart, which showcases what 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford would theoretically look like as the MCU’s version of Kate Bishop/Hawkeye. You can check it out below.

While Langford’s role – which apparently was already added during Avengers 4 reshoots – is currently unknown, a pretty prominent suggestion has been that she could be playing Kate Bishop. Considering the MCU’s desire to add more female heroes, as well as the notion that a Hawkeye standalone project is still in development, it seems to be a pretty valid possibility.

It also would be easy to imagine Kate Bishop factoring into Avengers 4 in some way, considering the amount of fervor that surrounded the character after he didn’t appear in Avengers: Infinity War. Hawkeye fans have started petitions, made over subreddits, created plenty of fanart, and even gotten a tattoo to show their love for the character, and it sounds like the character’s storyline will finally get some payoff in next year’s sequel.

“We keep saying, ‘Patience is a virtue.’” co-director Joe Russo explained earlier this year. “We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner. We cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play.”

“We’ve said this before: the idea that some characters have great stories in the second movie.” co-writer Steven McFeely echoed in another interview. “And we also gave ourselves permission to use both movies to tell complete arcs for the characters. And that might mean that somebody like Cap or Natasha you might feel like, ‘Oh, they didn’t have as much to do as say Thor or Doctor Strange, and that surprises me.’ It’s likely because they have a lot to do in the next one.”

