Former MCU Actor Getting New Action Movie As Comeback Vehicle After Marvel Firing

The MCU has seen its share of ups and downs over the years, and many are hoping that the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday is a big step towards reaching the previous highs of the franchise. That remains to be seen, but one former MCU star is also taking a step towards previous career high points in a new comeback vehicle after their Marvel firing.

A new report from Deadline states that former Kang star Jonathan Majors is now filming his first movie in four years, and the role is part of an untitled action film created by The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. The film is being directed by Kyle Rankin (Run Hide Fight), who also wrote the screenplay, and the tone of the movie is said to be similar to ’80s and ’90s action movies like Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers.

This Will Be Jonathan Majors’ Comeback Attempt After Marvel Firing

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Majors was fired from his Marvel Studios role as Kang the Conqueror in 2023 after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, and he hasn’t filmed a movie since. Majors’ film Magazine Dreams was released during that time, but he had already filmed that project prior to what happened with Marvel.

Majors was supposed to be the grand villain for this phase of the MCU, with Majors making his debut as Kang in the season finale of Loki. He would later make his full debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which was going to set off a big story that would result in the next Avengers films being Kang-focused events.

That ultimately didn’t happen after the conviction, and what was supposed to be the Kang Dynasty was scrapped and completely reworked. The Russo Brothers were brought back to helm the next Avengers films, and they would bring in Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom to become the next main antagonist of the MCU.

While this is the first movie Majors has actually filmed since 2023, he is attached to star in the supernatural thriller Merciless, which is being helmed by Martin Villeneuve. That was announced in the summer of 2024, but not much has been revealed about the project since. As for this newest film, it will be produced by Ben Shapiro and Dallas Sonnier and will be executive produced by Caleb Robinson, Mike Richards, Jason Ramos, and Majors.

The untitled film currently has no release date.

