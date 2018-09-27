‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Reveals How Thanos May Have Foreshadowed Captain America’s Death

Avengers 4 is still many months away, and after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans have been passing that time trying to figure out the plot and secrets of how the heroes will defeat Thanos in the end. Now, a new theory suggests the answer may have already been foreshadowed along with Captain America’s death.

Over on Reddit, a Marvel fan suggests that Infinity War already showed audiences how the remaining heroes manage to defeat Thanos, but that it comes at the price of Captain America’s life. That foreshadow? The damage Thanos suffers after using the Gauntlet to snap half the universe out of existence.

Just in case you need a refresher, in Infinity War, after Thanos snaps his fingers he’s seen to have serious injuries to both his arm and the Gauntlet. The assumption is that the power of the Infinity Stones is that great. It’s something that Anthony and Joe Russo even weighed in on as part of the Vudu Viewing Party for the film’s digital release, talking about how they didn’t think Thanos would be able to heal that damage. With that in mind, check out the theory below.

The theory suggests that when the heroes manage to get the Gauntlet away from Thanos, Captain America is the only hero able to use it. When he uses it, he’s able to save the day, but is himself disintegrated in the process. And there could be some merit to the theory. Other Redditors pointed out that the idea of the Gauntlet destroying Captain America would be in line with what Thor said about how “normal” people can’t use weapons forged on Nidavellir — and the Gauntlet was forged there.

Of course, the theory is just that, a theory and there are many others about how the heroes might prevail including those that think it will be Tony Stark who dies in the end with still others pinning the heroes’ hopes on whatever possibility that Doctor Strange saw in which the heroes were ultimately victorious. It will be interesting to see which theories — if any — end up being accurate when Avengers 4 finally makes it to theaters next year.

What do you think about this latest theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.