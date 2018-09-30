‘Avengers 4’ Star Gwyneth Paltrow Weds ‘American Horror Story’ Co-Creator Brad Falchuk

Congratulations are in order to Ms. Pepper Potts herself, as Gwyneth Paltrow just got married to her fiancé Brad Falchuk in a small ceremony that took place earlier today.

According to Us Weekly, the event was small but star studded, as her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr. was spotted in attendance.

Falchuk is perhaps best known as the co-creator of Glee, Scream Queens, and American Horror Story with Ryan Murphy. But Paltrow is busy with her own career, especially as she just finished reshoots on the upcoming sequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

It looks like the actress recently wrapped on the upcoming film, but she’s likely going to be heading back to work for promotion very soon. It sounds like Pepper will play a major role in the upcoming film, with some major life changes in store for her character and Tony Stark.

Paltrow possibly let a huge spoiler loose during an interview with the official magazine of Avengers: Infinity War, when she revealed some potential developments for Avengers 4.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

A child would be a huge change for both Tony and Pepper, and could drastically change Iron Man’s mindset for Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-director Anthony Russo previously teased how Iron Man’s world will change in the two movies, and how that will affect his relationship with Pepper and others.

“The stakes of his relationship with Pepper are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before,” Russo said to The Telegraph. “And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

We’ll see how life changes for the soon to be married couple when Avengers 4 premieres on May 3, 2019. Expect to see Falchuk at Paltrow’s side when they step onto the red carpet.