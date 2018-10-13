‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Releases a Song

So, what was Hawkeye doing during the events of Avengers: Infinity War? It turns out, he was dipping his toe into the world of music.

Sam Feldt recently released a new song titled “Heaven Don’t Have a Name”, which features vocals by Jeremy Renner, who plays the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye. You can check out the song for yourself below.

While Marvel fans have gotten a dose of Renner’s singing voice in the past, there is something about hearing him on “Heaven Don’t Have a Name” that is a bit of a surprise — one that even Feldt felt.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Jeremy Renner’s movies and acting performances,” Feldt said in a statement (via Billboard). “When I heard he could sing, too, I reached out to Renner, and we worked on this vocal together.”

“I spent days perfecting the track into something that oozes both Renner’s cinematic vocal style and the classic Sam Feldt summer sound,” Feldt continued. “I love how the vocals are romantic and dramatic, and how they are complimented by a cinematic-style break and typical Sam Feldt drop.”

Hawkeye fans – who have started petitions, made over subreddits, created plenty of fanart, and even gotten a tattoo to show their love for Renner’s portrayal of the character – will probably put the song on heavy rotation, as a way to pass the time before he returns to the MCU with next year’s Avengers 4. While Hawkeye was missing in action during the events of Infinity War, it sounds like the character’s storyline will finally get some payoff in next year’s sequel.

“We keep saying, ‘Patience is a virtue.’” co-director Joe Russo explained earlier this year. “We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner. We cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play.”

“We’ve said this before: the idea that some characters have great stories in the second movie.” co-writer Steven McFeely echoed in another interview. “And we also gave ourselves permission to use both movies to tell complete arcs for the characters. And that might mean that somebody like Cap or Natasha you might feel like, ‘Oh, they didn’t have as much to do as say Thor or Doctor Strange, and that surprises me.’ It’s likely because they have a lot to do in the next one.”

