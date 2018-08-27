Is Hayley Atwell Teasing Her Return To ‘Avengers 4’?

Black Widow and Scarlet Witch may be full-fledged Avengers, but they aren’t the only heroines of the MCU. Peggy Carter was brought to the franchise back in Captain America: The First Avenger, and fans are thinking Hayley Atwell may be bringing Peggy back for another superhero outing.

Over on Instagram, Atwell shared a photo of her onset for a film. The actress can be seen drinking from a mug with her hair pinned back to curl. The photo, which can be seen below, would be an innocent enough candid shot. It’s just that its inclusion of motion-capture has fans buzzing.

Marvel fans will remember that Peggy was laid to rest in Captain America: Civil War, but there’s a chance the heroine could return in Avengers 4. Casting calls for the film have indicate it will feature a flashback to the 1960s, a time when Peggy was very much alive. The motion-capture dots could mean Atwell is lending her talents to another flashback sequence for the MCU, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

Don’t question my process. It’s very serious #setlifethuglife A post shared by Hayley Atwell (@wellhayley) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Given Marvel’s strict secrecy, it seems unlikely the studio would let Atwell post such a photo. The Russo Brothers are overseeing a tightly run set, so fans are right to question whether Atwell could even share such a spoiler. There’s also the fact that the actress is working on other projects at this time. Atwell is currently working on Christopher Robin, so the film may require the star to be de-aged or aged up.

If Atwell’s post does happen to nod to Avengers 4, it would not be the first time the actress had done motion-capture for Peggy. The heroine was aged up in Ant-Man for a flashback sequence set in the late-1980s. Captain America: The Winter Soldier also used a mix of motion-capture to show an elderly Peggy speaking with Steve when the hero visited her bedside.

Fans are unsure whether Avengers 4 would have reason to bring Peggy into its narrative, but there are plenty who’d love to see another look at the former SSR agent. If Peggy shows up during a 1960s throwback, the heroine would be in her 40s, so the sequence would show a never-before-seen era in Peggy’s life.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in post-production for release in May 2018. The fourth Avengers movie is currently scheduled for release on May 3, 2019.

