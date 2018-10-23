Karen Gillan Wraps ‘Avengers 4’ Reshoot Filming

Fans continue to clamor for details about what to expect in the upcoming Avengers 4 and, while we’re still relatively in the dark, another cast member has confirmed that they’ve finished their contributions to the film. Karen Gillan shared a video of herself on Instagram from the makeup chair to confirm it was her last day working on the film.

In the video, Gillan asked her makeup artists how they felt about it being the last day, with one artist claiming that it didn’t feel like the last day, likely due to how long the cast and crew had been working on both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nebula may have only recently embraced her more heroic side within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though she could ultimately be the key component when it comes to taking down Thanos. In the Infinity Gauntlet storyline which inspired Avengers: Infinity War, Nebula was ultimately the character who managed to remove the weapon from Thanos’ grasp. She attempted to hold the power for herself, yet was defeated by other Marvel heroes and lost possession of the weapon.

Avengers 4 won’t be a direct adaptation of the original comic series, but we won’t be surprised to see Nebula emerge as a key component in taking Thanos down for good.

While fans have no reason to necessarily be concerned about Nebula’s wellbeing, this could mark the last time we see the character in the MCU for the foreseeable future. Prior to making these two Avengers films, fans knew we’d likely see the character return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was slated to hit theaters in 2020. With that film being delayed indefinitely in the wake of James Gunn’s firing by Disney, there’s no word on when that film could eventually come to fruition, if it ever does.

Audiences are used to seeing Nebula team up with the Guardians, though Gillan previously teased that we can expect an exciting new partnership within the MCU.

“I know who her new BFF is,” Gillan revealed to Fandango. “And I can’t tell you. I can’t. I promise you it’s brilliant and unexpected and just so good…I don’t know about any frenemies. She is on a clear mission, as everybody is, to deal with someone with a glove, and I think that is the most important issue. So I think people are grouping together to take care of this task.”

Fans will see who Nebula teams up with when Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.

Are you looking forward to seeing Nebula in the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Streamable]