“I’m thinking this feels like a real team here. All-new, all-different, all-franchise,” Deadpool quipped in Weapon X-Men #1. The ultra-lethal team — consisting of mouthy mercenary Wade Wilson, adamantium-clawed X-Man Wolverine, soldier-from-the-future Cable, the psionic energy-charged Chamber, and the re-resurrected Thunderbird — would “go down as the greatest mutant strike team in history,” Deadpool said. “And we’ll call ourselves Weapon X-Men!”

But Weapon X-Men might go down as the shortest lived mutant strike team in history: X-Men group editor Tom Brevoort confirmed Weapon X-Men will end after issue #5 in June.

Marvel Comics announced the X-Men spinoff from writer Joe Casey (Ben 10) and artist ChrisCross (Captain Marvel) as an ongoing series in November, but the publisher’s June 2025 solicitations now show Weapon X-Men #5 as the fifth and final issue of a five-issue limited series.

Weapon X-men #5 final issue variant cover by steve skroce

“Sometimes a book is slated to be an ongoing but the support in the marketplace simply isn’t there to allow for that,” Brevoort wrote in a March 30 post on Substack. “That was the case with Weapon X-Men.”

The longtime Marvel editor further addressed Weapon X-Men‘s sudden cancellation in a subsequent blog post published on April 6, writing, “The plain fact of the matter is that in my experience, I can’t think of any instance where a failing title suddenly experienced a turn-around and became a solid seller. So the fact of the matter is that the best chance you have to capture enough of an audience is with issue #1, at the launch. And if you don’t, it’s unlikely that you’re going to suddenly be able to turn things around later.”

“So I’d have liked it if Weapon X-Men had been able to go on longer,” Brevoort added, “but I’m also confident that if the numbers are weak now, they won’t be any less week at issue #8 or #12 or whatever.”

Unlike the four-issue first volume of Weapon X-Men by writer Christos Cage (Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Slash ‘Em Up) and artist Yildiray Cinar (X-Men Red) — which brought together an all-Wolverine team of Logan variants from across the multiverse — Casey and Cross’ Weapon X-Men was billed as “the toughest squad of mutants ever assembled.”

Following the conclusion of the X-Men’s Krakoa era, Marvel relaunched the X-line last summer as X-Men: From the Ashes with Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s X-Men and Gail Simone and David Marquez’s Uncanny X-Men. Other team titles slated to end with their upcoming tenth issues include NYX (April 23), X-Force (April 23), and X-Factor (May 14). That will leave X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, Exceptional X-Men, and Deadpool/Wolverine as the ongoing team books.

From the Ashes also brought new No. 1s for ongoing solo series Wolverine, Phoenix, Storm, Psylocke, Hellverine, Magik, and Laura Kinney: Wolverine. Since-concluded minis launched during the post-Krakoa era include the four-issue Dazzler and the five-issue Sentinels, Mystique, and Cable: Love and Chrome, which will end with final issue on May 28.

Below, see the solicitations for the final three issues of Weapon X-Men:

Weapon X-Men #3

SHOWDOWN ON HYDRA ISLAND! The newest X-team on the block faces their first trial by fire! Baron Strucker and his new super-army intend to conquer the world – with only Wolverine, Deadpool, Cable, Chamber and Thunderbird standing in their way! This one is a battle for the ages that you can’t afford to miss! Also introducing – WEAPON EXILE!

On sale: April 30

Weapon X-Men #4

THE RETURN OF RED RONIN! When New York City finds itself under siege from this titanic technological terror – built to take on giant monsters to the death – the only heroes who stand in its way is the newest X-team on the block: Weapon X-Men! But will they be able to work together without tearing each other apart first? And which member has already gone A.W.O.L.?

On sale: May 21

Weapon X-Men #5 (of 5)

The hunt for Thunderbird leads the rest of Weapon X-Men across space-time, back to a pivotal moment in the past – an iconic event in the history of the All-New, All-Different X-Men! But can the team get there in time to actually make things right? Previously unknown secrets are revealed here for the first time! And featuring the most unlikely guest stars of all!

On sale: June 18