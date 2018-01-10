Karen Gillan Wraps on ‘Avengers’ Movies, Shows Off Russo Brothers’ Gift

One by one, Marvel’s greatest heroes are finishing up their work on the biggest cinematic event in comic book history.

Several actors in the MCU have taken to social media over the last couple of weeks to announce that they have wrapped filming on the two-part Avengers finale. On Tuesday, Nebula joined the club.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After approximately one year of shooting, I’ve officially picture wrapped on Avengers Infinity War, parts 1 and 2,” Karen Gillan wrote in a post on Instagram. “A monumentally inspiring experience. And thanks to the @therussobrothers our fearless directors for this badass Infinity Bracelet. Now I must wash the blue from under my fingernails. For 4 days.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of Gillan’s hand, sporting that new Avengers bracelet, which you can check out below.

For Gillan, it must be nice to finally rid herself of the blue body paint that she’s been covered in for four movies now. The actress has played Neubla in both Guardians of the Galaxy films and, as she mentioned in the post, will have a role in both Infinity War installments. Depending on what happens in the fourth Avengers film, we could also see Nebula pop up in the third volume of the Guardians saga.

Avengers: Infinity War, the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to hit theaters on May 4.