‘Avengers 4’ Directors are Sure X-Men and Deadpool Will Appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still cloudy to most, but there are those who have an idea where it’s heading. With Avengers 4 in the wings, Marvel Studios is sitting nice, and the directors on the epic sequel are opening up about the MCU’s future.

And, yes — they are sure that future will ring in some X-Men and Deadpool.

Recently, Joe and Anthony Russo made an appearance at Business Insider’s IGNITION Conference (via Insider), and the duo were asked about the MCU’s future. With Disney working to add Fox’s long-held Marvel heroes to the MCU, the Russos were asked if they felt characters like the X-Men and Deadpool could join the franchise, and they said yes.

“I’m sure of it,” Joe said. “I’m certain, with [president of Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige, who also has been on an historic run in the business, that he is going to incorporate those characters under the large Marvel umbrella.”

Continuing, the director said they have not spoken with Feige about the deal specifically, but they have faith in the producer’s vision.

“We haven’t spoken to him [Feige] specifically about when he’s going to do it, but I’m certain that that acquisition created great value in dimensionalizing Marvel and the stories that they can tell going forward.”

So far, there is no official word on which characters may be coming to the MCU after Disney’s deal with Fox is completed. In the past, Disney CEO Bob Iger did tell The Hollywood Reporter those properties would be directed by Feige, and Joe Russo says he backs the CEO’s decision.

“Bob Iger, by the way, is an historic film executive,” the director stressed.

“What he has done for Disney over the last 15 years, I don’t know that anyone’s ever done anything at the scale that he’s done it and with the batting percentage that he’s done it with. So I think the acquisition of Fox is showing us where the future of the business is going to go. Everything’s conglomerating.”

While the wheel is still spinning on this Disney-Fox deal, it seems all things are operating as normal with the studios. Marvel Studios is as busy as ever with Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 toeing closer to their respective release dates. As for Fox, the studio is juggling a series of superhero titles such as Once Upon A Deadpool and a few X-Men films. Recently, one of the X-Men films’ producers Hutch Parker opened up about how Fox is handling the overturn, and the creator said his team hasn’t changed their approach to Dark Phoenix because of the deal.

“Until the deal is completely finished — which has in principal terms been agreed to by the two boards but it hasn’t yet gone through the final approvals that go through the government. But until that’s done, Fox has to remain Fox and perform as it would as if it wasn’t up for sale,” Parker said. “So for all intents and purposes you proceed as business as usual.”

So, how do you think Disney will integrate Fox's Marvel properties into the MCU?