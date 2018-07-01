New ‘Avengers 4’ Merchandise Posters Debut Online

The wave of leaked Avengers 4 promo art continues today, as fans are getting to see some new images of the entire team, including fresh looks at Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and more.

The art was posted on Twitter by Aj Designs, the same graphic artist who shared the Avengers 4 art leaks that surfaced online Thursday morning. This set of several images show off all sorts of different formations for the remaining Avengers team.

You can check them out below!

A couple of these images have been leaked already, specifically the ones that feature the entire team lining up for a fight. However, these photos highlight a new suit for Captain America, an updated hairstyle for Black Widow, and even a new helmet for Thanos.

This version of the Avengers team is both eerily similar to the Avengers of old, and a completely new look for the MCU. Of course, the entire group is comprised of the heroes that survived Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. This includes the six core members of the Avengers from the original movie in 2012: Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. That’s the familiar part.

However, the team gets an update with the addition of some fresh faces. While War Hammer has been around for quite a while, the team is also joined by Rocket Raccoon, Captain Marvel, and Ant-Man. Rocket just met the group during Infinity War, while Ant-Man fought alongside Captain America in Civil War, and Captain Marvel will likely arrive after receiving the distress signal sent to her by Nick Fury after the Infinity War credits.

While Ant-Man and Captain Marvel weren’t a part of Avengers: Infinity War, both of them have new movies between now and the time that Avengers 4 arrives. Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is already beloved by critics who have seen the film, hits theaters just on week from today, on July 6. Captain Marvel’s solo film, starring Brie Larson, will be a ’90s set adventure, and will arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019.

What do you think of this new Avengers 4 promo art? Which members of the new team are you most excited to see in action next summer? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!

Avengers 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2019. Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters everywhere.