Marvel Fans Are Working Really Hard Trying to Reveal ‘Avengers 4′ Poster in Russo Brothers’ Mystery Photo

Marvel fans are basically chomping at the bit for information surrounding Avengers 4, and it looks like they’re leaving no pixel unturned.

Earlier this month, Joe and Anthony Russo shared a black-and-white photo with the caption “Look hard…”, which many interpreted to be a call to action to hunt for clues around Avengers 4.

Since the photo was posted, it has sparked everything from title speculation to fandoms being built around a proton cannon. It’s pretty easy to see that fans are eager to find something major within the poster — including, as some believe, the poster for Avengers 4. As some have argued, one of the objects placed on an easel to the left of Joe Russo appears to have a symmetrical, extravagant design, not unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s posters.

So, do you think you can see the Avengers 4 poster in the Russos’ photo? Read on to find out.

Different Perspectives

Carol?!

It Could Be

What Do You Think?

Did you spot the Avengers 4 poster, or has this latest hunt for clues left you stumped? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.