‘Avengers 4’ Set Photo Reveals Closer Look at Possible Iron Man Weapon

The next movie featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is shrouded in mystery, as Marvel Studios has been keeping details about Avengers 4 under wraps.

But directors Joe and Anthony Russo offered a major tease with a mysterious set photo, and a new picture from behind the scenes offers a better look at what could be a new weapon in the fight against Thanos.

This object was first shown at the Avengers headquarters in the workshop with James Rhodes AKA War Machine. No one really paid it any attention until it showed up again in the Russo’s set photo, as it could barely be glimpsed just out of sight.

It’s unclear where this new photo comes from, but that is unmistakably that object with a little bit more work done on it from when it first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some fans are speculating about the nature of this object, with a few thinking it could be the big screen version of a famous Iron Man weapon from the Marvel vs. Capcom series of fighting games.

The proton cannon is wielded by Iron Man when he uses one of special moves, providing an immense blast that does a fair amount of damage to his opponent. It’s been a staple for the character throughout the series, and many fans are excited about the possibility to see it on the big screen.

Some fans might be expecting the Avengers to even the score against Thanos in the new film, but Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen warned fans not to get their hopes up.

“It’s only going to get worse,” Olsen said at ACE Comic Con Chicago this past weekend.

The movie recently wrapped up reshoots, which Mark Ruffalo revealed were actually meant to finish the film.

“We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year,” Ruffalo said on the Marvelists podcast.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” he added. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Fans will find out what this mysterious object is when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3.