‘Avengers 4’: Mark Ruffalo Teases Big Marvel Spoilers Coming Tonight

Mark Ruffalo has been known to say a little more than he’s supposed to when it comes to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Remember, this is the guy who basically spoiled Avengers: Infinity War months before it was released. He’s just bad at keeping secrets, and he’s admitted as much.

While his Infinity War slip was pretty bad, his biggest spoiler yet could be on the way during Friday night’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. After recording the episode earlier in the day, Ruffalo tweeted at Jimmy Fallon asking him to remove the “spoiler slip” from the upcoming show.

“[Jimmy Fallon], I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight,” Ruffalo wrote in the tweet. “That was ‘off the record’ homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M”

.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 5, 2018

It’s easy to see that this tweet is a joke from Ruffalo, acknowledging that he has a tendency to let things slip. He made the tweet seem like a direct message to Fallon that he accidentally posted for everyone to see, so we know it’s simply a gag.

However, it doesn’t seem like a joke that will go unaddressed. We’re not putting it past Ruffalo to pull a prank with the fans, but this seems oddly intentional, and a great way to promote his episode of The Tonight Show.

Ruffalo didn’t “spoil” anything about Avengers 4 on The Tonight Show, in the sense that he didn’t say anything he wasn’t supposed to. This seems like a funny way of saying, “I’m going to talk about something regarding the future of the MCU on Fallon tonight, so make sure you’re all watching.”

Given that the Avengers 4 cast is all starting to wrap up reshoots in Atlanta, we could be on the verge of the first bit of news and reveals about the movie. Could tonight be the night we finally learn something about Avengers 4?

Hopefully the new episode of The Tonight Show gives us an answer.

What do you think Mark Ruffalo is going to say on The Tonight Show? Let us know your best guess in the comments below!

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.