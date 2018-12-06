Tom Holland Reveals What Marvel Will Do to Him if He Reveals ‘Avengers 4’ Spoilers

Normally, Marvel fans can rely on Spider-Man actor Tom Holland to spoil something in the upcoming movies, but Avengers 4 details are going to be a bit more difficult to come by.

Holland was cornered by a Marvel fan who asked him to spill details about the upcoming movie, prompting a humorous response from the actor.

“Tell him what happens in the next one, in the next Avengers,” the fan says.

“They’ll shoot me!” Holland responds, attempting to back away.

“Are you going to come alive again?” she asks, pressing the issue.

“I can’t tell you, they’ll shoot me.”

There you go: Marvel Snipers, confirmed.

Secrecy surrounding Marvel Studios movies have been a topic of discussion among many actors. Most recently, Jude Law spoke about the paranoia on the set of Captain Marvel, especially when he invited his family to visit him while filming the new movie.

“I think it might be this British-American difference,” Law said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “With Fantastic Beasts, they’re like ‘We assume you’re not going to give away any of these secrets. And if you do, we’re going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you.’

“In Marvel, it’s like, ‘DON’T YOU F****** EVER TELL ANYBODY ABOUT THIS!’”

Law then revealed a story about the production of Captain Marvel, providing an example of how protective Marvel Studios gets of their movies.

“There was a guy hired, I promise you, on set. I would step out, they would say ‘Mr. Law, we’re ready for you.’ And you would step out in your suit and they’d be like, ‘PUT THE CLOAK ON! PUT THE CLOAK ON! HIDE! PUT THE HOOD ON!’

“My children visited the set. They were running, going ‘SIGN THE NDAs! WHO ARE THESE GUYS?’ It was tight and scary.”

While some leaks are inevitable, especially with Marvel Studios setting up many licensing details that reveal secrets about characters appearing in their films, the company wants to keep as tight of a lid on everything as possible.

That said, Holland seems to have learned from his mistakes — or he fears suffering the same fate as co-star Mark Ruffalo.

After the Hulk actor joking spoiled details for Avengers 4 on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, directors Joe and Anthony Russo wasted no time in “firing” Ruffalo. So Holland better hold his tongue, or his days as the Wall Crawler could be numbered.

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.