Anthony Mackie Summarizes ‘Avengers 4’ Plot

Now that the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War has come and passed, many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are busy speculating what the plot will be in Avengers 4, the sequel originally intended to be Infinity War: Part 2.

Have no fears, speculators: Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Anthony Mackie has an idea of what we could see in the still untitled sequel.

Speaking with MTV at CinemaCon, Mackie kept the tone lighthearted as he joked with the interviewer about Avengers 4 plot details.

“Of course I can. A whole lot of people fighting. A whole lot of people talking,” Mackie said when asked about the plot of Avengers 4. “It’s a war of infinite proportions. Cut the check all day, baby. Write that down. Are you tweeting that right now?”

On the enormous press tour leading up to Infinity War’s debut, Mackie joked about Infinity War’s premise with late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s tricky. So there’s a dude named Thanos, right, or Than-os, wherever you’re from,” Mackie said. “Thanos gets mad because we beat up his boy, so he’s like yo, I’mma get those Infinity Stones and I’mma come back and show you what’s up. So Captain America call us and like yo, Thanos coming and it’s about to get real, I’m going to need you to slide through right quick so we can figure out what’s going on. That’s what Captain America said, and all of us go…no doubt. There was a rewrite. The original script is not the script you see.”

“So we all skedaddle, go to Cap, Cap tells us what’s going down,” Mackie said. “We meet up with Thanos, give him the business, and then that’s the end of part 3. That’s the movie.”

