‘Avengers 4’ Plot Synopsis Released

The world may be reeling from the effects of Avengers: Infinity War, but Marvel Studios isn’t done with audiences just yet. Next year, Avengers 4 will make its way into theaters, and the epic blockbuster will bring the MCU to one massive climax. And, thanks to a brand-new issue of License Global, we have our first plot synopsis for the movie.

You can check out the tentative synopsis for Avengers 4 below:

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

For any naysayers out there, this plot synopsis appears to be the real deal. It may be bare for a start, but License Global is the publication that gave the world the first synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War. The sequel’s debut description went up in May 2017, and it seems License Global has gotten the drop for Avengers 4 as well.

Looking over this synopsis, a few things stand out. For one, the MCU has an impressive number of films under its belt. The massive franchise kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man, and it will culminate with Avengers 4 after more than 20 films. The vague description also teases a “turning point” will come for the heroes as they begin understanding the fragility of their reality. Most daunting of all is the blurb’s mention of sacrifices. It seems the lives Thanos took in Avengers: Infinity War won’t be the only ones lost in the MCU, and those who are going out could easily be one of the MCU’s original heroes.

