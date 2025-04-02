[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, “Art for Art’s Sake.”] It’s said that good artists copy — great artists steal. Marvel Television has been borrowing from the Charles Soule and Chip Zdarsky-penned Daredevil comic book runs for Daredevil: Born Again, particularly the “Mayor Fisk” storyline. Last week’s episode put Daredevil (Charlie Cox) on the trail of mural artist and masked serial killer Muse, who is also a target of newly elected Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

After Daredevil tracked down Muse to his subway hideout to save Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) before she could become Muse’s next victim, a bloody knock-down-drag-out fight ensued, and Muse escaped.

Tuesday’s “Art for Art’s Sake” episode unmasked Muse as Bastion Cooper (Wednesday‘s Hunter Doohan), an obsessive patient of therapist Dr. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), who also happens to be Matt Murdock’s current girlfriend. The tortured artist already took 60 lives, and he might have taken one more had Daredevil not discovered Muse’s artwork depicting his next target: Heather.



It was revealed that Bastion was expelled from Phillips Exeter Academy and involuntarily committed at ages 15, 17, and 20, and forced by his parents to compete in Taekwondo. He killed his coach and decided to follow his passions: art and murder. Crediting Heather with helping his creativity flourish, Bastion told her, “This city is finally starting to see me for who I really am.” Revealing his “true self” to be the masked madman Muse, he tried to drain Heather of her blood and use it to paint his next art project.

Daredevil dropped in and brutally beat Muse, who was then shot dead by Heather. The A.V.T.F.’s Sergeant Cole North (Jeremy Earl) arrived on scene to find Muse dead, but Fisk had his Task Force falsely claim credit for taking a serial killer off the streets. “Masked men can no longer keep our city hostage,” Mayor Fisk told the electorate in a televised speech. “I promised to keep our city safe, and I delivered.”

Episode 7 is an amalgamation of 2018’s Daredevil #598—#600 written by Soule with art by Ron Garney. The final three issues of the six-part “Mayor Fisk” arc saw the Inhuman Muse escape his prison in New Attilan, capital city of the super-powered Inhumans, and resume his killing spree. Because Muse’s powers allowed him to pull sensory data into himself like a vortex, Daredevil had difficulty using his super-heightened senses to zero in on the Inhuman serial killer.

In Daredevil #600, the Man Without Fear assembled the city’s street-level vigilantes — Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Misty Knight, Iron Fist, Echo, and Moon Knight — to take down Fisk and take back New York. Meanwhile, Daredevil’s sidekick, Blindspot, was corrupted by the demonic Beast of the Hand, and almost killed Muse. Screaming that “it’s art,” the defeated Muse self-immolated. As he burned to death, Muse said: “I had so much beauty left.” A tortured artist to the end.

New episodes of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again air Tuesday nights on Disney+.