‘Avengers 4’ Rumored to Start Five Years After ‘Infinity War’

At this point it seems like Marvel Studios is practically trolling fans by holding back Avengers 4 details, with even New York Comic Con 2018 being upstaged by the faux beef between Avengers 4 director the Russo Bros and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, after the latter jokingly “spoiled” the Avengers 4 title. With few official details to go on, one of the biggest topics among fans has been when exactly the Infinity War sequel takes place.

According to a new rumor, a lot of time will have passed between Avengers 3 and Avengers 4:

Avengers 4 starts YEARS after Infinity War. Not just a few months later as some people were hoping for. Sorry guys. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) October 7, 2018



Five. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) October 7, 2018



There seems to be some discrepancy between Daniel R’s own understanding of what the details of Avengers 4 are, but the general rumor is that it will be a five-year jump between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. That would give Marvel the chance to establish a very different world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than what we currently know and love, effectively opening the door to a very different version of the MCU after the tragedy of “The Snap” is somehow reversed or negated. The main thrust of the story would be seeing these aged and changed versions of the original Avengers get a glimmer of hope to fix what Thanos broke, and would have to overcome the deep scars and divisions between them to get that mission done.

The five-year jump would also explain why the Avengers look so different in some of the first Avengers 4 concept art that leaked — especially Bruce Banner/Hulk, who looks to wearing a futuristic space suit-type costume. Presumably the Avengers (read: Tony Stark) would never stop trying to fix The Snap, and may have scoured the cosmos looking for answers, while also defending Earth on a different front. Tony may have a kid, Bruce may have made a truce with Hulk, while Hawkeye has gone down a much darker path, and Captain Marvel has come home. However, it seems if a five-year jump is the case, it pretty much dictates that the solution to The Snap would have to involve some kind of time-travel reset, thereby eliminating this post-Snap timeline — until it becomes fodder for one-shots, comics, and so on.

