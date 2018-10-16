Don Cheadle Gives A “Hint” About ‘Avengers 4’ Title

The gang over at Marvel Studios is almost having too much fun trolling fans over the Avengers 4 title, and one person who may be having more fun than others is War Machine actor Don Cheadle. Case in point: check out the Avengers 4 title “tease” that Cheadle recently put out:

i shouldn’t do this, but because i love you all so much i’ll give you a hint. the title will incorporate letters that will be organized in a coherent fashion with the express purpose of communicating to the consumer the content of the film. (i’m i’m so much trouble…) //t.co/656bzgWdwc — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) October 15, 2018



“i shouldn’t do this, but because i love you all so much i’ll give you a hint. the title will incorporate letters that will be organized in a coherent fashion with the express purpose of communicating to the consumer the content of the film. (i’m i’m so much trouble…)”

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘Col. Rhodes’ has plenty of self-discipline when it comes to keeping Marvel’s secrets – and no problem throwing co-stars like Mark Ruffalo under the bus when they screw up. However, this one especially smarts, as fan anticipation to learn something, anything, about Avengers 4 is currently so high that simple teases like this get fan jonesing even harder for that big impending reveal.

We’ve already broken down the most likely Avengers 4 titles, which (at the time of writing this) are heavily favored to be either “Endgame” or “Annihilation”. Along with Don Cheadle‘s stunt above, The Russo Bros have similarly teased (read: trolled) fans with possibilities – including a photo hunt challenge that had fans seeing titles in ever shadow and object in the room (literally). At the same time that Cheadle is issuing this little tease, a rumored description of the Avengers 4 trailer has been posted online, and it seems to connect with a lot of previous rumor that this will be a sci-fi trippy sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. So be sure to check that out, if you haven’t.

In the meantime, the wait for that first Avengers 4 teaser may in fact come to end this fall, as Disney has a lineup of big films that could serve as the perfect launchpad.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.