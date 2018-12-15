‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Suggests Tony Stark Won’t Be Shown Getting Rescued

The second the trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped, the internet was quickly flooded with fan theories of all kinds. From all kinds of bizarre out-of-this-world ideas to somewhat reasonable and sane, no stone is left unturned when fans get a hold of a trailer.

One of the latest fan theories to begin gaining traction online is one of the most reasonable and believable yet. Shared on Reddit by /u/hypedup80, the theory states that Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) rescue from space isn’t going to happen on-screen.

“Stark was left stranded on Titan,” the theory reads. “In the trailer we see him stranded on The Benatar. And that’s where I believe we will leave him once the title card shows up.”

The theory then continues to mention that Stark should appear hopeless as long as possible for the best possible reaction from the Avengers that are still alive on Earth.

“That way it means something,” /u/hypedup80 says. “Having him being rescued right at the start of the movie will removed all the emotional impact of the scene.”

To be frank, this theory carries some clout. Think back to Avengers: Infinity War and the trouble Thor (Chris Hemsworth) found himself in. After some build-up with a heart-to-heart with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Thor’s journey seemed nearly hopeless. The God of Thunder was literally on the verge of death and then just like that, the character makes his grand entrance in Wakanda, widely regarded as top fan moment.

The theory points out that we should see Stark’s return to Earth through the eyes of those Avengers still left on the third rock from the Sun.

“We shouldn’t know how he got rescued before they do, because that would take away from their emotional reaction,” the theory reads. “This way we will learn he is alive when they do, through their eyes. That will add to the scene.”

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters April 26, 2019. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.