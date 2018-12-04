‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Bingo Card Gets You Ready to Party

If the reports are accurate, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally upon us. The trailer for Avengers 4, perhaps the most highly-anticipated movie trailer in history, is going to arrive at some point this week.

As we look ahead to the first footage of the anticipated film, we thought, “Why not have a little extra fun with it?” With that in mind, ComicBook.com has created an Avengers 4 trailer Bingo card, giving everyone a list of things to look out for when the trailer finally arrives.

With the middle as a “free” space, the card is filled with 24 additional things that may take place in the trailer itself. Some of these are moments that have become staples in MCU trailers, like one of the Avengers yelling “Noooo!” at the top of their lungs. On the other hand, some of these squares are just beats that we think Marvel would liklely include in a promo for Avengers 4, like the first reveal of Hawkeye or the announcement of the film’s official title.

Hype for this Avengers trailer reached an all-time high last week, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo took part in a Q&A in Los Angeles, following a screening of Avengers: Infinity War. At one point, the filmmakers were asked which Infinity War scene they thought was the most emotional to film.

Without hesitating, both brothers agreed that it was Thanos bidding goodbye to Gamora, as he tossed her from a mountain Vormir.

“I mean, it’s a huge tragedy at the center of the film,” explained Anthony. “We ran at the full complexity and depth of what that scene was.” The director stressed how much the scene was “grounded in complexities,” and how they worked hard with [Josh] Brolin and [Zoe] aldana to make sure the right message came across.

“Zoe’s amazing in the scene,” added Joe. “It’s a story of an abuser and its victim and he wins. It’s a very painful scene.”

That deep pain and emotion will likely carry over into Avengers 4, as we will all have to deal with some difficult goodbyes.

Are you ready for the Avengers 4 trailer to finally arrive? Which of the Bingo card squares do you think is most likely to be included in the first footage? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments below!

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.