Marvel Fans Are Wishing Hard That the ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Drops Today

A year ago today on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, the world was forever changed when the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer was released online. That trailer dropped and quickly shot up in YouTube views, not only becoming one of the most watched trailers in the history of the Internet, but also pop-culture fixation for months afterwards.

Now, on the one-year anniversary of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer release, Marvel fans are keeping vigilant watch on the Internet and all official Marvel Cinematic Universe sites and soical media profiles, hoping that the Avengers 4 trailer will be arriving. Scroll down below to get an idea of just how thirsty Marvel fans are right now:

Tick. Tock.

The Punisher isn’t the only one who is counting down to his next big MCU appearance – every Marvel fan is currently feeling that ticking clock pressure of wanting that Avengers 4 trailer.

Desparate Calculations

Some Marvel fans are trying to use whatever kind of calculations they can to figure out when that Avengers 4 trailer is coming.

…Although, not even that Beautiful Mind guy could probably crack this code.

The Panic

Waiting for avengers 4 trailer like… pic.twitter.com/ZnQzolmjT2 — Roberto Iglesias (@Iglesias12349) November 28, 2018

This fan expresses the emotional turmoil and stress that millions of Marvel fans are currently experiencing, waiting for this Avengers 4 trailer.

Foolish Hopes

For this first time I believe in #FakeNews because of the #Avengers 4 trailer ? pic.twitter.com/RJ1XUAT8sx — Mike Willis (@MikeWillis20) November 28, 2018

Some fans want this Avengers 4 trailer so bad that they are willing ignore what their minds are already telling them is fake news.

Good Snap

When Thanos snaps his fingers instantly releasing the Avengers 4 Trailer worldwide and the Russo Brothers are like: “Noooooooooo!!!!” pic.twitter.com/mlK2KMkyQl — Marvel Fan Alliance (@xylus84) November 28, 2018

Thanos’ Snap with the Infinity Gauntlet brought a lot of darkness and death to the Marvel Cineamtic Universe – but Marvel fans are wishing they could use a similar technique to make that Avengers 4 trailer appear.

Marvel Target

If that Avengers 4 trailer doesn’t pop up, imma run up. pic.twitter.com/M2MKf4HaCt — ???HOOD HOUDINI??? (@alexboy0926) November 28, 2018

Some fans really want Marvel to release that trailer.

…To be honest though, it’s kind of distasteful to even joke about a shooting in a professional workplace anymore.

Not Today

No avengers 4 trailer today ? — Vin (@xnesssaax) November 28, 2018

As the day winds down, Marvel fans are beginning to accept the hard truth:

That Avengers 4 trailer probably isn’t coming today.

Better Luck Tomorrow…

O.M.G!!! ~ It’s happening ~ TOMORROW!! ….. ?????



~ see, I told you! ?? (refer to previous tweet)



????⭐️



I’m not going to be able to sleep now ?#Avengers4 https://t.co/2vsIuJhHZ1 — Mum’s Movie Club (@MumsMovieClub) November 28, 2018

…But maybe it will be here tomorrow, on November 29, 2018. Right? RIGHT???

Here’s a full list of the most likely Avengers 4 Trailer premiere dates. Let us know what your thoughts about the film, the trailer or possible titles, in the comments section!

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.