‘Avengers 4’ Prelude Comic May Hint Trailer Is Coming Soon

Marvel fans have been thirsting for any significant details about Avengers 4 ever since Avengers: Infinity War rolled credits. Six months later, we still don’t even know what the title of Avengers 4 is, or when the first trailer will drop. Today, however, we now know when a big piece of Avengers 4 tie-in merchandise will drop.

The Avengers 4 prelude comic book arrives on December 5th, and a lot of fans are now taking that as yet another indicator of when the first Avengers 4 trailer might arrive.

This was at the end of the #CaptainMarvel prelude comic… the first #Avengers4 trailer has to come out before its first prelude comic… right? pic.twitter.com/84TlztChB9 — 𝔤𝔩𝔬𝔯𝔶 ❄️ rip stan lee 📌 (@glorylorylory) November 15, 2018



The logic here is that if the Avengers prelude comic is hitting stands, and will be revealing plot details of the Infinity War sequel, then Marvel Studios will want to be out ahead of that by putting out the first Avengers 4 teaser trailer — which would theoretically reveal plot details and a title — that the prelude comic would then build off of. It’s a pretty common practice for big franchise genre films, these days, so this theory has a fair amount of validity. Of course, we don’t know exactly what the prelude comic contains, so it must be noted that it could easily avoid any major detail reveals, and instead just set up the basic premise of Avengers 4. It would be an unusual way for Marvel to make the first reveals for such an important film, but it could happen.

Sticking with the assumption that things are going to go the usual way, with the trailer coming first and the prelude comic arriving afterwards, then it pretty much narrows down when the Avengers 4 trailer will likely drop:

Ralph Breaks the Internet arrives on November 21st; if Disney wants the Avengers 4 trailer attached to that release, it could drop any time leading up to opening day (as in… any day now?) However, there is another possibility: November 29th, which would be the one-year anniversary of when the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer arrived.

