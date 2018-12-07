What Time is the ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Reportedly Going to be Released?

Twitter scooper Daniel R claims Marvel Studios will premiere the Avengers 4 trailer “around 9 a.m.” EST Friday, December 7.

On Sunday, the studio signaled the arrival of the second Captain Marvel trailer to debut during Disney-owned ESPN’s Monday Night Football, announcing the latest footage with a new poster and a bevy of posts across social media.

Such fanfare has yet to exist for Avengers 4, which has had nary a mention of an official trailer drop time and place by an official Disney or Marvel representative.

A surprise release without a trailer tease is atypical, but not wholly unprecedented.

Marvel Studios previously premiered the second Captain America: Civil War trailer in the early morning of March 10, 2016, but the studio typically cross-promotes its biggest projects across the Disney family in the name of “synergy”:

Premiere trailers for Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming all debuted on the late night Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer was released through ABC’s Good Morning America in the early hours of Nov. 29, 2017.

In 2014, Marvel was forced to officially release the first Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer online via its YouTube channel after a low-quality recording leaked online.

That trailer was previously scheduled for premiere six days later when accompanying an episode of ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Marvel joked about the early release with a now-famous tweet, writing, “Dammit, Hydra.”

No such leaks have plagued the hotly anticipated Avengers 4 trailer, which scoopers claimed earlier in the week was due for release on Wednesday. That date was subsequently reportedly delayed, potentially by the funeral proceedings of President George H.W. Bush.

Yet another unconfirmed rumor published Thursday remarked the first-look footage will conceal the oft-speculated Avengers 4 title, itself once reported by less-than-reliable sources to be Avengers: Annihilation.

During a November Q&A, Joe Russo warned fans “may or may not” see the Avengers 4 trailer “before the calendar turns to 2019.”

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said in June a title announcement would come after Captain Marvel promotions, noting he expects the title to come “towards the end of the year with however we launch that film.”

Avengers 4 is dated May 3.