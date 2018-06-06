‘Avengers 4’: The Fate of Wasp Possibly Revealed

This week, the first promotional art from Marvel’s Avengers 4 leaked online, which featured the remaining heroes on a mission to take down the evil Thanos. While the art may not have been very telling in terms of the story of the upcoming Avengers sequel, it may have inadvertently teased the fate of Ant-Man’s partner, Hope Van Dyne, a.k.a. The Wasp.

Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, and Hawkeye didn’t appear in Avengers: Infinity War, but they’ve all been linked to appearances in the sequel. Well, so has Wasp, but she’s not featured in the artwork here, leading many to believe she may not survive the events of Infinity War.

As we’ve seen in the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp, both characters seem to be playing fairly equal roles in the relationship. In fact, the more you think about it, Wasp seems to be emerging as the outright leader of the two. So it would seem odd that she wouldn’t be rolling with the Avengers in their mission to save the world.

Unless, of course, she didn’t survive long enough to join the team.

The idea that Hope is gone for much of Avengers 4 supports the statement that star Evangeline Lilly made about her role in the upcoming film. Back in February, Lilly noted that she would indeed appear in Avengers 4, but in a limited capacity.

“I will appear in Avengers 4,” Lilly said. “Not very much, so don’t get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I’m in there! And I’m proud to be in there, and I’m stoked to be in there.”

Given that she’s not in the film very much, and that she’s mysteriously missing from the first bit of promo art, it would stand to reason that Hope could be the half of Ant-Man and the Wasp that turns to dust when Thanos snaps his fingers.

More questions will likely be answered next month, when Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters. The movie takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, nearly two years before Avengers: Infinity War. Many fans have theorized that a time jump featuring the snap could be a part of the film’s ending, or be used as one of the post-credits scenes.

Do you think Wasp will survive the snap? Will her death be Scott Lang’s motivation to return to the Avengers? Let us know all of your thoughts and theories by sounding off in the comment section below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to be released on July 6, followed by Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.