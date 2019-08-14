Marvel Fan Reminds Us Thor Promised Asgard to Captain America under One Condition

King Rogers? King America? Whatever the title, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is technically supposed to be the King of Asgard. That is, of course, if Thor (Chris Hemsworth) chooses to uphold his drunken word from Avengers: Age of Ultron. As one fan pointed out in a now-viral post, Thor agreed with the group that should someone be able to pick up Mjolnir, they’d be the rightful heir to the Asgardian throne.

As you know by now, Rogers eventually wields Mjolnir in Endgame to help save Thor from imminent death at the hand of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Immediately after the film’s release, co-director Joe Russo admitted in an interview that he felt Captain America was more than able to pick up the hammer in Age of Ultron — he just didn’t so he wouldn’t embarrass Thor in front of everyone else.

“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan in that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” Russo said. “And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ ass for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”

Since the early stages of development, it seems as if the hammer-grabbing moment was something the creatives wanted to stress. Russo’s brother Anthony said in a separate interview the Cap’s journey was always at the forefront.

“I think our great discovery with that character was how much inner dimension that character ultimately has,” the filmmaker said. “And I think that’s the journey that we went on with Chris Evans as our partner, and the writers, Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely as partners in terms of how we begin exploring Captain America starting with Winter Soldier. It was really important to us to find a way to involve them past that golden age character that First Avenger was very much about.

