Zombie Captain America Is Now Haunting Avengers Campus at Disneyland

After striking fear into the hearts of his fellow Avengers earlier this year, an undead Steve Rogers is heading to California to haunt the guests at Disneyland. A real-life version of Zombie Captain America, who was featured in the marketing campaign for Marvel’s What If…?, is heading to Disneyland as a part of this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash. The character will be appearing around the newly opened Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

The undead Cap started stalking the walkways of Avengers Campus this week after his debut was teased by the official Disney Parks Twitter account. A video from the weekend hyped up the character’s arrival as part of the annual Oogie Boogie Bash halloween party. You can take a look at Disney’s Twitter video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney’s video was simply a teaser for the character’s park arrival, but there have been some photos of the actual in-park zombie surfacing online. Here’s one such image of Zombie Cap that made its way to Instagram:

Zombie Captain America made his on-screen debut on September 8th, with the release of the fifth episode of What If…? Season 1. The episode is titled “What If… Zombies?!” and it’s exactly what it sounds like. While prior episodes of the series simply took a single moment or decision from the MCU and flipped it on its head, the zombie episode builds an entirely different kind of world. In this corner of the multiverse, a zombie outbreak has spread across the entire world, infecting even some of the mightiest heroes that inhabit it. Both Steve Rogers and Tony Stark were featured in the episode as zombies, and it was up to their former fellow Avengers to stop them.

The zombies episode of What If…? was one of the most talked-about elements of the anthology series prior to its debut and Marvel fans certainly enjoyed the added horror elements. It seems like there’s a chance we could see a live-action version of the Marvel Zombies story at some point in the future, following the success of the animated episode. Mark Millar, who is known for penning Marvel’s Civil War and Fantastic Four comics, wrote in a blog post last month that he’d heard from sources that something zombie-related was on its way to the MCU. At this point, Marvel has yet to confirm such a thing is in the works.

