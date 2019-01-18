‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Is up for a Buddy Cop Movie with Betty White

Captain America star Chris Evans says he’s game to team with 97-year-old actress and comedian Betty White in a buddy cop movie.

Pitched the idea on Twitter when @MsEmilyEdwards shared a photo of Evans and White on the Golden Girls star’s 97th birthday Thursday, Evans replied, “As long as I’m the pragmatic voice of reason and she’s the hotheaded wildcard.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

.@ChrisEvans This young woman has an excellent idea. //t.co/JXNoteVEsr — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 17, 2019

As long as I’m the pragmatic voice of reason and she’s the hotheaded wildcard. //t.co/GvUIi9ci1I — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 17, 2019

Evans next returns as the star-spangled superhero in April’s Avengers: Endgame, suspected by many to be Evans’ final outing in the role he originated in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

The Avengers star inadvertently fueled speculation he was exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe in October when he published a sentimental tweet after wrapping on Endgame, tweeting: “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

He later clarified his comments when appearing at ACE Comic Con Chicago, explaining the tweet was not a spoiler but was instead signaling the end of a long — but possibly not yet completed — journey.

“I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing,” Evans said. “That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel,” he added. “And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Joe Russo, who directs Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame with brother Anthony, later cryptically told USA Today, “I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

Evans’ post-Avengers slate continues to fill out: he has drama-thriller The Red Sea Diving Resort expected to arrive this year, and has since filmed Knives Out alongside Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Michael Shannon and Jamie Lee Curtis under Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson.

He’ll next be joined by Spider-Man star Tom Holland in Netflix drama-slash-horror The Devil All the Time, due out in 2020, co-starring Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård and Mia Wasikowska.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.