This Captain America and Old Town Road Mashup Is the Fan Edit You Didn’t Know You Needed

In case you’re wondering, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” hasn’t rode into the sunset — at least not just quite yet. One YouTuber thought to take the Grammy-nominated song and mash it up with a video made up of some of Captain America’s biggest moments and believe it or not, it’s the perfect fan edit, blending together exceptionally well. The video itself is an extended version of the clip that went mega-viral earlier this year, a clip which lasted 50 seconds. This time around, the fan edit is just over two-and-a-half minutes long and you can see it for yourself up above.

It features anything from Cap’s iconic elevator fight in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to moments in The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, and beyond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After messing with the timeline a bit in Avengers: Endgame, it’s increasingly likely we’ve seen the last of the character — at least in the current timeline. According to Evans, the movie was all about the character refusing to give, even though half of the world was essentially murdered.

“At the beginning of this film, I still think he had a little bit of that calloused outlook. He turned his back on things as a result of Civil War, but after Thanos hits and we lose all these people — I think he’s really trying to jump-start that optimism and rediscover that loyalty to convention bigger than himself, to somehow stay afloat. Otherwise, it’s so easy to just give up, and that’s not in his nature, and I think he knows that. It’s just a matter of figuring out, in the face of the worst possible outcome, how do you still be a leader?,” the actor shared in Avengers: Endgame — The Art of the Movie.

The entire Captain Americatrilogy is now streaming on Disney+.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.