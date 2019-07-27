Avengers Directors the Russo Brothers Name Their Favorite Scenes from Infinity War and Endgame

Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s favorite scenes from the two-part Infinity War and Endgame both center around Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

“I don’t know if it’s just because it’s the most recent film, but there’s something I love so much about the scene where Rocket and Smart Hulk go to recruit Thor to come on the mission in the film. And then we discover Thor, sort of the condition that he’s been devolving into for the past five years,” Anthony Russo told IMDb at San Diego Comic-Con.

“There’s something that’s so funny, yet human and relatable, about that scene. And I really love what Hemsworth did with the character in that scene. I love that scene.”

Joe Russo pointed to the heroic entrance that comes just before the cause of Thor’s five-year depression: his arrogant failure to execute Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Wakanda, which allowed the Mad Titan to snap away half of all life in the universe using the six Infinity Stones.

“I was gonna say that scene, but we’ll mix it up a little bit. I’ll say Thor’s arrival in Wakanda in Infinity War, only because, frankly, everything that happens in that movie, that is the biggest set up — one of the biggest set ups — for what happens at the end,” Joe said.

“Because Thor is actually on a hero’s arc in that movie, Thanos is on a hero’s arc in that movie, and that final moment when those two meet and he does not chop his head off, is when it becomes Thanos’ movie and not Thor’s movie. So that arrival scene really helped us create that misdirect for what happened at the end of that movie.”

Hemsworth next returns alongside Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder, out November 5, 2021.

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.