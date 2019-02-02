Could Nova Be In ‘Avengers: Endgame?’

There’s no way around it — Avengers: Endgame is on tap to be the biggest movie Marvel Studios has ever produced. The upcoming blockbuster has been long-touted as the culmination of the past ten years of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Suffice to say, a finale of this magnitude is set to drop all kinds of bombshells through the film.

Could one of the bombshells Kevin Feige and company drop in Endgame include the major MCU debut of one Richard Rider, the original Nova? Join along as with hop down this rabbit hole of speculation.

First and foremost, it’s no secret that the Nova Corps is a team that already exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They were introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) as we saw some major players on Xandar including Nova Prime Irani Rael (Glenn Close), Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly), and Garthan Saal (Peter Serafinowicz).

Taking that into account, it’s pretty interesting that a children’s book apart of the Captain Marvel marketing features the recognizable comic team. On the cover of Starforce on the Rise, Vers (Brie Larson) and an apparent Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) are on the run from a group of troopers that are wearing the Nova Corps regalia we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy. You can see the cover of the aforementioned book below — or you can pick up middle-grade novel beginning February 5th at the Disney store or wherever books are sold.

Are you still with us? Good.

The next potential evidence, if you will, comes in the form of a mysterious casting in Captain Marvel. Marvel Studios apparently began screening Captain Marvel to test audiences within the past week and as expected, rumors instantly began surfacing online.

One such rumor was that the previously-unannounced Hunter Parrish had a role in Captain Marvel. Not only was Parrish in Captain Marvel, the Weeds alum apparently had a rather significant role in the film — at least according to Twitter user @TheTroubledude, an apparent rogue Disney employee that sat in on the screening.

And just to fill you with curiosity: Has a special participation of a character who has some importance and isbeing played by Hunter Parrish.

I think it's one of the best and most important appearances in the movie. #CaptainMarvel (I can be warned for this)

It should be noted that Parrish is 31 years old, an ideal age for one Richard Rider who just so happens to be in his intergalactic-crime-fighting prime. The Twitter leaker hasn’t explicitly said who Parrish plays — only that the actor is in a role with some importance.

Moments ago, we published a separate fan theory that theorized the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy will travel back in time to retrieve the Power Stone before Thanos (Josh Brolin) is able to gather it. They’ll end up using that stone in a climactic battle on Xandar to defeat the Mad Titan.

So picture this — those wanting to stop Thanos travel back to 2014 in order to protect Xandar and what better way to let Richard Rider shine than joining the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and company by taking the meanest of the mean?

How Rider would get back to Xandar from the events of Captain Marvel is unseen, but an easy enough explanation would be that the Human Rocket leaves with Carol Danvers wherever she goes at the end of Captain Marvel. Whether she’s traveling through time or stuck in a place that only Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) could reach, perhaps the infamous page call summons both Danvers and Rider to duty and the two head to Xandar to help fight the good fight.

Captain Marvel flies in cinemas on March 8th while Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for release on April 26th.

Do you think Rider could have a cameo in Captain Marvel only to reappear in Avengers: Endgame? If not, when do you think we’ll get to see Richard Rider in live-action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or hit me (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to talkk all things MCU!

