‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ticket Pre-Sale Breaks Atom’s All-Time Record

Avengers: Endgame continues its unprecedented ticket-selling run, now breaking the all-time pre-sale record on Atom Tickets. According to the ticket selling service, Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-selling advanced selling movie to hit the service, beating Aquaman’s previous 32-day record in just 10 days. Atom had previously announced that Avengers: Endgame had already sold more than double the total advanced tickets of Captain Marvel, The Last Jedi, Aquaman, and Avengers: Infinity War combined, so the latest news is just icing on the cake.

“The Avengers: Endgame phenomenal pre-sales period has proven it is in a league of its own,” Atom’s Matthew Bakal said. “The anticipation and excitement for this movie is simply unmatched and the only question is how much farther will pre-sales climb with another two weeks to go.”

“We’re in awe of the creative work Marvel, Disney, the cast and crew have put into making ‘Avengers: Endgame’ a global event for all Marvel fans to experience together as the final chapter comes to life in theaters.”

Fandango has announced similar records, recently revealing that it’s outpacing Avengers: Infinity War threefold. As many analysts have said before, the early Avengers: Endgame ticket sales have been flying out at unprecedented rates, so it’s hard telling what the film’s actual opening weekend box office is going to be. Fandango’s Erik Davis previously said the Marvel Studios film has “exceeded all expectations.”

“Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango’s top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only six hours,” Davis said. “We’ve never seen anything like this – it’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment – as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close.”

The latest reports suggest that a $250m opening weekend domestic weekend is all but guaranteed, with some saying a $300m opening stateside is well within the realm of possibility. Avengers: Infinity War opened just under $258m domestically and $640m worldwide.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

How much do you think Avengers: Endgame will make in its opening weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

