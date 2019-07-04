Avengers: Endgame Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates July 4th With “America’s Ass” Meme

The stars of Avengers: Endgame are out celebrating the 4th of July in America at full force. Of course, their co-star is a symbol of the country, in the form of Chris Evans portraying Captain America. The now-famous line of his character having “America’s Ass” has become a breakout moment from Avengers: Endgame, prompting the Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo to use it as a means to celebrate America’s Independence Day.

Ruffalo went on Instagram on Thursday with the perfect mash-up of Evans. Taking a scene from Not Another Teen Movie, the meme Ruffalo posted edits the photo on the wall to feature “America’s Ass” as it was seen in Avengers: Endgame.

Happy #FourthofJuly! 🇺🇸🍑

While Evans, Ruffalo, and company seems to be taking the popularity of the “America’s ass” meme in stride, the movie moment itself actually comes from an interesting place based on the actor: Evans had a real-life discomfort with wearing the Captain America costume from the first Avengers movie.

“It’s a little meta,” co-writer Stephen McFeely told the Los Angeles Times. “Chris Evans has never been comfortable with that outfit from the first Avengers movie. And so in the rearview, it’s a little way to wink at how that was then, and this is now. And then it sort of just built from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he defeated himself, his butt is on the ground and he was just sitting there for a callback.”

It was later revealed that Captain America’s remark about his own behind was recorded during Evans’ final scene on Endgame after the star opened up and said the last line he delivered as the star-spangled Avenger was “really stupid.”

“Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need,” Evans said during comic convention’s panel in October. “It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters and will be available to own on Digital HD July 30th and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13th.