Here’s How The “Ant-Man-in-Thanos-Butt” Theory Could Actually Work in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Over the past week or so, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have seemingly latched on to one bizarre fan theory and won’t let go. No matter what happens, MCU fans can’t stop talking about Thanos’ buttocks. The situation has morphed into a meme in and of itself, even with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo catching on and editing their social media platforms to reflect as such.

While the theory of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) invading Thanos‘ (Josh Brolin) buttocks and — ahem — enlarging himself from the inside out seems patently absurd, one other unique theory plots out how the situation could actually come to fruition.

First shared by u/blessedbyThanos, the theory suggests fans think back to Thor: Ragnarok. If you recall, there’s a moment in the Taika Waititi-led film that involves Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) discussing how they’ll make their way off Sakaar. It’s then pointed out by someone that the largest wormhole in the Sakaarian sky is called “The Devil’s Anus.”

Are you still following along? Good. With travel through the Quantum Realm being all but guaranteed at this point, especially with its massive presence in Ant-Man and the Wasp, the theory suggests that there will be a wormhole in place that will allow the Avengers easy access to the Quantum Realm. As the theory reads, Thor — or someone else with a morbid sense of humor — will nickname the wormhole “Thanos’ Arsehole” or something of the like.

Which would mean Ant-Man could expand within the Quantum Realm and take Thanos down, technically inside “Thanos’ Arsehole.” Makes enough sense, right?

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What’s been the best Avengers: Endgame fan theory you’ve seen so far? What do you think of the Ant-Man-in-Butt theory/ Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things Marvel Cinematic Universe!

