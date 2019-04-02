Biophycist Determines ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Of Ant-Man Killing Thanos By Expanding In His Butt Is Valid

Even after Avengers: Endgame tickets went on sale, one bizarre fan theory continues taking the internet by storm. Once upon a time, one MCU fan suggested that Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) sneak into Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) butt and use his powers to expand inside the Mad Titan’s bowels in order to kill him. In case you were wondering, it’s something that’s since been deemed as valid by one MIT researcher. Mel Magazine spoke with biophysicist Alex Klotz, who compared the situation to freezing a bottle full of water. As water freezes, it expands and the container it’s in has difficulty containing it, a scenario not unlike what’d happen in the Ant-Man-in-Butt theory.

“The basic situation here is one of constrained expansion,” Klotz says. “The pressure inside the container will increase until the water turns into an exotic higher-density phase of ice.”

While science has been few and far between in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — especially when talking about the introduction of Pym Particles into the equation — Klotz says three main questions factor into determining whether or Ant-Man could actually destroy Thanos from the inside out. Those questions being “How much pressure can a regular rectum take? How much stronger is Thanos than a regular human? And how much pressure can Ant-Man exert when he expands?”

Klotz draws up an equation, which you can see on the Mel site, and works through all of the math. Believe it or not, Klotz believes fully that yes, Ant-Man do some major damage by entering Thanos’ rectum and rapidly expanding to his normal size. Even considering the fact that Thanos is substantially stronger than an average human, the force from Ant-Man expanding would still overcome the tissue that makes up the Mad Titan’s stronger-than-average anus.

“Literally tearing him a new one will do plenty of damage in its own right,” Klotz concludes, “and at the very least [it’ll] be extremely unpleasant.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

