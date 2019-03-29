‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Embrace Ant-Man Defeating Thanos Theory on Social Media

Thanos first appeared in 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers, slowly letting his presence be known in various entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Mad Titan’s power was on full display in Avengers: Infinity War, leaving audiences to speculate what complicated plan could be the key to taking down the villain. One of the more unconventional theories that has become popular on social media involves an invasive maneuver from Ant-Man that would exploit his size-changing abilities, which has gained so much attention that even the Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe andAnthony Russo, have updated their Instagram profile photo to incorporate the popular meme.

The theory involves Ant-Man shrinking in size to enter Thanos‘ colon, to then increase in size to effectively rip the villain apart from the inside. The meme used by the directors is a Venn diagram labeled “Thanos’ left butt cheek” and “Thanos’ right butt cheek” with an image of Ant-Man in the area where the circles overlap.

The theory first started making the rounds on Reddit and Tumblr back in 2017, with various posts gaining viral traction sporadically ever since. During one interview ahead of the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp, actor Paul Rudd was even asked about the theory, with the actor trying to hold back his laughter long enough to offer any actual insight on whether such a plan of attack could effectively neutralize Thanos.

The popularity of the theory, dubbed “Thanus,” has peaked this week, with some fans even creating a petition to force Marvel to incorporate this plan into Endgame.

“Request for Marvel to make Ant Man get into Thanos’ ass,” the petition reads. It also states, “All the problems caused by Thanos in Avengers lately can be solved with, simply, Ant-Man entering Thanos’ ass in his small form, and inside, increasing in size to kill Thanos. But Marvel does not do that.”

The petition currently has more than 36,000 signatures.

Actor Josh Brolin, Thanos himself, has also weighed in on the theory, posting a video on Instagram of himself on the toilet, seemingly attempting to void Ant-Man from his bowels.

While we might not see this plan get put into action in Avengers: Endgame, the few details we have about the film means there will sure be countless surprises in store for audiences when it hits theaters on April 26th.

