Hobbs & Shaw’s Cliff Curtis Jabs Avengers: Endgame’s With Avatar 2 Box Office Tease

Avengers: Endgame might be the biggest movie of all time right now but if Avatar 2 star Cliff Curtis has anything to say about it, the box office record might be headed back to Pandora. Curtis stars in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw which is set to be a box office juggernaut over the weekend but looking ahead he goes on to the Avatar sequels which are aiming to reclaim their franchise’s crown as box office champion.

Curtis had some fun with ComicBook.com at the Hobbs & Shaw press event in Hawaii, talking about Avengers: Endgame taking the record from Avatar but also issuing a bit of a warning going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, we’re back,” Curtis said. “You know, Jim, James Cameron and Jon Landau, they’re very classy men and they salute the accomplishments of — we got an email — they salute the accomplishments of Marvel.”

Still, the actor who plays Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs’ brother in Hobbs & Shaw is up for a fight just as his character is in the Fast & Furious spinoff. “Mind you, my perspective is because I’m an Avatar family, they came into that with 20 movies. And I think, you know, I can’t wait to see what happens.”

He has one final note: “Avatar‘s one movie. I can’t wait to see what happens with two, three, four and five. What’s going to happen? I’m so excited.”

As the story goes, Avatar was the biggest movie of all time at the worldwide box office for 10 years with more than $2.7 billion in its theatrical run. Avengers: Endgame came along earlier this year and took its record after a bit more than two months in theaters, fittingly posting the new record while Marvel Studios unveiled its Phase 4 slate at San Diego Comic-Con.

For now, Curtis has his sights set on the release of Hobbs & Shaw, which will certainly be a blockbuster in its own right. The film is getting buzz worthy reviews, including positive remarks from ComicBook.com’s official spoiler-free review. “Gravity and real world rules don’t apply in this movie nor should they, which the Fast & Furious franchise has now proved several times over,” the review reads. “It’s a big, ridiculous, hilarious good time at the movies and its rare missteps only come when it tries to be something more. The Fast & Furious franchise might have just launched another franchise.”

Do you think Avatar 2 will top Avengers: Endgame at the worldwide box office? Are you excited for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is open in theaters this weekend.