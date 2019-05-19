Avengers: Endgame VFX Boss Reveals How the Epic “Avengers Assemble” Moment Was Made

In the middle of dozens of snapshot-worthy moments in the Avengers: Endgame third act, nothing stood out as much as the iconic “Avengers Assemble!” line said by Captain America(Chris Evans) as they lined up toe-to-toe with Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) forces. Featuring nearly every character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the only characters digitally added to the scene were those requiring visual effects.

That’s right, Marvel Studios managed to get everyone on set for that one particular shot. While characters like Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Korg (Taika Waititi) are actors in motion-capture suits, those actors were still on set with the likes of Cap, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the rest of the Avengers. We had to chance to speak with Weta Digital visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken, who helped break down the iconic shot.

“The ‘Avengers Assemble’ shot, where we push past pretty much everybody, that was amazing,” Aitken says. “Everybody was there. They got all those people on set on one day and a lot of that footage that the cast shot on that day has leaked online since Marvel lifted the embargo and you can see everybody just having a great time all being together on set that one time.”

“There’s, I guess, Iron Man we added later because at one point he was going to be somewhere lying on the battlefield for that shot, so he’s CG’d there,” continues Aitken. “And we obviously, we’ve got Hulk and Groot and Miek and Iron Patriot is CG, but they were all there. They were all there for that one day, so it was an incredible day on set.”

Dozens of actors on set has translated into billions at the box office for Marvel Studios. Through Friday night, Endgame has made $2.54 billion worldwide. It’s $748.77 million domestic haul is enough to best Avatar for second-highest grossing to hit theaters stateside. It still trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens domestically and Avatar globally.

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2nd.