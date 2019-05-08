Avengers: Endgame Star Elizabeth Olsen Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video, Thanks Fans

The ban on videos from behind-the-scenes of Avengers: Endgame has lifted, and Elizabeth Olsen has joined the fun. The actress released a video of herself performing an action shot as the Scarlet Witch blasting some of Thanos’s minions. She notes that this scene was later reshot, which helps gets around any spoiler bans that are still in place.

“Sharing something we shot and later reshot is not a spoiler… right?” Olsen wrote on Instagram. She also thanked the fans who came out to support the film. “Thank you to everyone who has seen and supported Avengers: Endgame. Couldn’t be happier to be apart [sic] of the Marvel Studios family or more grateful for our loyal fans!”

This isn’t the first behind-the-scenes look at Endgame that Olsen has shared. She released a video of the star-studded cast assembling for the film’s epic finale. Co-stars Chris Pratt and Chris Evans released similar videos.

Avengers: Endgame has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in record time. it is only the fifth movie ever to earn $2 billion, surpassing Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Titanic to become the second-highest grossing film of all time.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release last week, when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

