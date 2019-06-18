Avengers: Endgame Wins “Best Movie” at MTV Movie and TV Awards

As expected, Avengers: Endgame is cleaning house at this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. Winning “Best Villain” earlier in the evening, thanks to Josh Brolin’s haunting portrayal of the Mad Titan Thanos, Endgame has now taken home the show’s top award in the “Best Movie” category. In the fan-voting awards, the Marvel Studios hit beat out BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and Us for the honors.

Though it technically won’t be “Awards Season” for six more months, it’s the first big award Avengers: Endgame has won since it’s release, not counting any box office records or financial-based honors. Endgame co-director Anthony Russo was on hand to receive the award.

Every time I hear “I love you 3000x” 😭😭😭Congrats to @Avengers for Best Movie #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/VmXvqkf3ni — MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

Nearly two months into its theatrical release, the latest Marvel Studios property has crept within $45 million of James Cameron’s Avatar atop the highest grossing films of all time. Through this weekend, Avengers: Endgame has grossed $2.74 billion worldwide, which includes a monstrous $830.7m haul domestically. While it’s inching closer to Avatar worldwide, Endgame is still over $100m away from the domestic record previously set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

