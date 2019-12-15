Avengers: Endgame Script Confirms Beta Ray Bill Easter Egg We All Missed

For not having appeared on-screen yet, Beta Ray Bill’s presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. First, it was the statue Easter egg on The Grandmaster’s tower in Thor: Ragnarok. Now, there was apparently a reference to the fan-favorite character we all missed, and for a good reason — it’s only in the script. Brought to the attention of the masses by u/Masterhaze710, there’s a moment in the scrip where viewers actually see Korbin, the home planet of the Korbinite race.

The scene in question involves the first time we see Gamora (Zoe Saldana) in a 2014 flashback. She and bad Nebula (Karen Gillan) are fighting those mechanized warriors — Korbinites — according to the script. As the script reads beginning on page 63, “BAD NEBULA CUTS DOWN A KORBINITE SOLDIER WITH DUAL BLADES. She leads Thanos’ troops onward as they lay waste to the Korbinite home world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene in question then continues on largely how it ended up in the final cut. Nebula gets herself cornered and Gamora pops out of the shadows to save the day. After Avengers: Infinity War first hit theaters, Joe Russo was asked why a character such as Beta Ray Bill wasn’t included in the team-up. According to the filmmaker, it was just a matter of having no additional space in the character lineup.

“So many characters,” Joe Russo said. “Beta Ray Bill has been discussed many times. He was one of my favorite characters as a kid, but it’s just, really, functionally, where does he fit? We’ve got a lot of characters that you care about that we’re trying to tell the stories about, a long arcing narrative about, and when new characters come into the world they have to have an effect on the story otherwise there’s no value in introducing them and we just didn’t have the space in a film like this to do that.”

You can see the sequence for yourself in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Where do you think Beta Ray Bill will pop up first? Head on to comments section and let us know your thoughts!