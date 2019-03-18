Black Widow Is “F—ing Pissed Off” In ‘Avengers 4’, Says Johansson

Black Widow is just one of the survivors left behind after Thanos’ snap and she is not too happy about the ordeal. In fact, a new interview with Scarlett Johansson is laying down how angry the spy is these days, and the actress says Black Widow is more than a little furious.

Recently, Empire Magazine stepped out with a new issue that’s all about Avengers: Endgame. It is there fans learned more about Black Widow’s headspace in the highly anticipated sequel, and she is spitting mad.

“Nat is a very pragmatic person. She’s looking for answers. She was trained, and born and bred to finish the job,” Johansson explained.

“When we find her, she’s f***ing pissed off. The one thing we know about Natasha is that she’s going to hunker down and she’s going to get those mother[frick]ers. That’s her MO.”

Of course, fans have gotten a taste of Black Widow’s righteous fury in the upcoming MCU piece. The trailers for Avengers: Endgame have shown Natasha Romanoff doing target practice in the wake of Thanos’ decimation. The titan’s move against Earth couldn’t have been stopped, but the former SHIELD agent won’t let her skills go to waste in the aftermath. With the remaining Avengers left behind, the Black Widow will concoct a plan to finish her mission and get some sweet, sweet revenge along the way.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the original Avengers take to the screen in a few months, and Black Widow is no exception. Back in January, a stunt coordinator on Avengers: Endgame warned fans they aren’t ready for the action sequences Natasha has as they will blow minds.

“I’m a big fan of amping up the female superheroes in their fighting,” Monique Ganderton said in a recent interview. “The Black Widow character with Heidi Moneymaker as her stunt double is just incredible to watch.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th.

