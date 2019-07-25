Avengers: Endgame Statue Recreates Controversial Black Widow Death Scene

Avengers: Endgame is genuinely loved by Marvel fans, but that doesn’t mean the film isn’t without its fair share of criticisms. One of the most common criticisms fans have of Endgame, is how the culminating chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga ultimately completes the story arc of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Well, those criticisms haven’t stopped one toy company from leaning into Widows dark fate in Avengers: Endgame, to create a sculpted figurine that is definitely going to have a lot of Marvel movie fans saying “WTF?”

Oh. Cool. A statue to commemorate that *very special* scene from Avengers: Endgame that everyone loved… pic.twitter.com/iWumlECmVv — paul montgomery (@fuzzytypewriter) July 25, 2019

Natasha Romanoff made the ultimate sacrifice during Avengers: Endgame‘s “Time Heist” sequence in the second act. Widow took the fatal leap from the Stonekeeper’s rock on Vormir, in order to “pay” for Hawkeye to obtain the Soul Stone. The writers and director of Avengers: Endgame have explained that Natasha’s main reason for living had become protecting people and being a hero, and that the loss to Thanos in Avengers: Inifinity War, and five years of living after The Snap, had left Natasha with a hole inside that was threatening to swallow her up. To be able to sacrifice herself in order to help bring everyone back from The Snap was reportedly a greater good for Widow than life itself, but a lot of fans have trouble seeing it that way.

The main criticism of Widow’s death is that she was constantly depicted as a female character used to boost her male counterparts in supporting roles, only to have to literally kill herself to keep accomplishing that same low-hanging function in the franchise. For that reason, it’s kind of downright weird to design a statue commemorating that exact moment, when there are so many other iconic Black Widow moments gave to the MCU. Maybe its just evidence that, as some fans accuse, Endgame generally didn’t give Widow much to do at all. I mean, if this is the most iconic visual moment her character had in the film, that’s not really a great sign…

Well, in any event, it’s a good thing Marvel is going Widow a do-over, via Johansson’s action-packed upcoming Black Widow solo movie. If you want that Black Widow Avengers: Endgame statue click the preceding link. Product details are below:

PRE-ORDER ONLY

MSRP $119.99

– Limited edition

– Based on original movie references

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

– This statue is part of a diorama based on the Avengers: Endgame movie

Product dimensions: 8.3 in (H) x 3.3 in (W) x 7.9 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

Release Schedule: Second quarter of 2020

Estimated Delivery Date: April 2020 to June 2020

