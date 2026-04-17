Steam Giving Away 4 PC Games for Free

There are four PC games being given away for free on Steam right now, for a limited time. Each of these PC games is normally locked behind a purchase on Steam, and soon each will be locked behind a purchase again. Meanwhile, Steam Deck users will have to test out three of the four free Steam games for themselves, as only one is listed as “Playable.” The other three list Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, none of the four free Steam games are the newest and most noteworthy titles, as these are seldom given away on the Valve platform. That said, for PC gamers who need something new to play but don’t have any money to spare on a purchase or free-to-play microtransactions, these four games are certainly options. In particular, horror fans may find something worthwhile, as two of the free Steam games are horror games, while the other is horror-adjacent with its inclusion of zombies.

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager

Play video

The highlight of the four free Steam games — and the one that normally costs the most money — is Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, a 2021 release from Goblinz Studio and Goblinz Publishing that is free until April 23. To date, the game, a dungeon defender meets roguelite, has 1,584 user reviews, with a 76% approval rating. Meanwhile, it boasts a very solid 76 on Metacritic, and it’s the only game here listed as playable on Steam Deck.

In the game, you are a dungeon manager, newly hired by the Dungeons Company. Your job? To protect their dungeons and the treasure inside them from so-called heroes.

Uncanny Tales: Cold Road

Play video

Uncanny Tales: Cold Road — which is free until April 20 — is an episodic horror game released in 2025 by developer Vyastudio. To date, it has over 100 user reviews on Steam, with a 62% approval rating.

In the free PC game, players find themselves traveling to their parents’ home for winter break amid a snowstorm. To avoid holiday traffic, the protagonist takes a new way home, which takes her through an isolated route. Naturally, this audible does not go as planned.

Stickman: Killing Zombie

Stickman Killing Zombie — which is free until April 19 — is a 2024 release from Yurii Nikshych and GrabTheGames. To date, the game has a 92% approval rating, but over a small number of reviews.

As the name literally implies, you play as a stickman who must stop a zombie epidemic that has broken out in the stickman world. It’s a very simple concept and game, but according to the user reviews, not without its value.

NineHells

NineHells — which is free until April 20 — is a psychological horror game released in 2024 by Caffeineline that completely flew under the radar, and thus, there is no user review score for it due to its low number of reviews. In the game, you play as a man named Davie who is trying to remember his past while traveling through hell.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think of these free PC games, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.