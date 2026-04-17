The Most Underrated Marvel Game Deserves a Sequel (& It May Be Getting One)

Marvel has seen an increase in games over the past decade, and they don’t appear to be slowing down. Some have reached incredible heights, such as Insomniac’s Spider-Man and its sequel, and the upcoming Wolverine game has fans even more excited. But for me, it is the less mainstream titles that really stand out. Even if these games fail to reach the same level of success, their experimental gameplay and narratives draw me to them.

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One of the most underrated Marvel games did just that, and though it failed to meet expectations, it proved to be an incredible experience all the same. When Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was first revealed, it was immediately bashed for its character designs and labeled a cash grab. Instead, it delivered a focused, story-driven experience that captured the spirit of the Guardians perfectly. Despite strong reviews and a passionate fan base, it never quite reached the level of recognition it deserved. But with rumors of a sequel springing up, it may finally get a chance to show those critics how wrong they were.

A Game That Was Judged Too Early

image courtesy of marvel & Square enix

The initial reaction to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was shaped heavily by timing. Released not long after Marvel’s Avengers, fans feared another game created to capitalize on fans. The design of Star-Lord was a point of contention and further reinforced fans’ suspicions. Many assumed it would follow a similar live service model, filled with microtransactions and repetitive content. That assumption hurt its early momentum in a way that was difficult to recover from.

However, this proved to be untrue. The final product was incredibly different from early expectations, focusing on delivering a complete and strong single-player experience rather than chasing trends. The narrative was tight, the characters were well written, and the dialogue felt authentic to the Guardians, especially the films. It was another solid story-driven superhero game and showed why they are so compelling.

In the end, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy performed well. Reviews highlighted its writing, voice acting, and presentation. Yet, it struggled commercially, largely due to the high expectations of Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal. The early impressions also hurt the game, even as word of mouth helped it gain traction after release. But once players decide to skip a game, it can be hard to bring them back, even when word of mouth improves over time. Games like Concord, High Guard, and other failed projects show how powerful first impressions can be.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Deserve a Second Chance

image courtesy of marvel & Square enix

Looking back, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy stands out as one of the most polished Marvel games in recent years. Its strength lies in its focus. Instead of trying to build a massive ongoing platform, it tells a complete story with a clear beginning and end. So many developers fall into the trap of creating live service games, so it was refreshing to see Guardians of the Galaxy take a different direction. This is especially true considering the reception and results of the recent Marvel’s Avengers.

The gameplay also deserves more credit than it often receives. Controlling Star-Lord while issuing commands to the rest of the team creates a unique combat flow. It captures the chaotic teamwork that defines the Guardians as a group. I found myself enjoying the rhythm of battles more as I spent time with the game, especially as new abilities were unlocked. Many were initially disappointed that you could not switch between which Guardian you play as, but the gameplay ended up being a highlight of the game.

But most importantly, the characters carry the experience. Each member of the team feels distinct, both in personality and in gameplay. The constant banter adds life to every moment, making even simple exploration feel engaging. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy maintains that level of character interaction throughout its entire runtime, and it is one of the reasons this title continues to stand out. The game even took its own direction with the iconic cast rather than simply copying what the films did, creating a new version of the Guardians that brought in more fans while appealing to longtime fans.

A Sequel Could Change Everything

image courtesy of marvel & Square enix

Recent developments within Eidos-Montreal have created an interesting opportunity. Reports of layoffs and shifting priorities suggest that new projects may be on the horizon. There have also been rumors that the project known as Wildlands has been canceled. While these are unfortunate, they may open the door for something else to take its place. The game was in development for seven years, and from its ashes could rise something new.

A sequel to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy would make a lot of sense in this context. The foundation is already there: the gameplay systems, the tone, and the character dynamics could all be expanded in a follow-up. I would love to see the team build on what worked while addressing some of the smaller issues from the first game. The core of the game is essentially perfect; there are just some small tweaks that need to be made to the surrounding aspects, and a sequel could show fans how wrong they were about the first game.

There is also the question of timing. The Marvel brand remains strong, and the interest in single-player experiences has never been higher. Insomniac’s Wolverine is one of 2026’s most anticipated games, but there is plenty of room for more Marvel titles. A sequel released under the right conditions could find a much larger audience than the original. I think many players who missed the first game would be willing to give a second entry a chance, especially if it is a standalone experience.

At the end of the day, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a reminder that great games do not always get the recognition they deserve right away. Sometimes it takes time, word of mouth, and a second opportunity. If the rumors are true, this could be that opportunity, and I hope it leads to the franchise getting the attention it has earned.

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