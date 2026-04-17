New Final Fantasy Game Announced for 2026 (And It’s Not What Fans Expected)

Since Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth released in 2024, fans have been eager for news about the next and final installment in the remake trilogy. Not only that, but we’re waiting for intel on the next new installment, as well. This year isn’t totally quiet for Final Fantasy, with the upcoming mobile game on its way. But now, Square Enix has unveiled another new Final Fantasy game releasing in 2026. It returns to the world of Midgar and Final Fantasy 7, but not in the way fans expected.

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No, Square Enix hasn’t yet confirmed the release date for the third FF7 remake. But fans of Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and the gang are getting a new game release this year. It comes in the form of a new co-op board game based on a pivotal moment in the story of Midgar. Final Fantasy 7: Ascend the Shinra Tower is a new co-op board game that’s sort of a twist on Jenga. The game is already up for pre-order in the Japanese Square Enix eShop, with a planned release date of November 6th. This is actually the second Final Fantasy board game announced for this year, following February’s reveal of Final Fantasy: The Board Game. So if you love tabletop games and Final Fantasy, 2026 is shaping up to be a big win.

Final Fantasy 7: Ascend the Shinra Tower Is a Jenga-Style Twist on the Fight to Save Midgar

Image courtesy of Square Enix

The new Final Fantasy 7 board game is being produced in collaboration with Archlight Games. In fact, it will follow similar rules and gameplay to Arclight’s Cat and the Tower, which challenges players to work together to build and climb a tower that gets more and more unstable as you go. Final Fantasy 7: Ascend the Shinra Tower will follow a similar gameplay structure, but with familiar characters from the beloved JRPG rather than a cute cat trying to reach the stars.

In this game, players will work together to build the Shinra Building piece by piece. But the pieces aren’t all the same height, so the structure gets more unstable as you build. That means everyone at the table needs to work together to keep the building balanced enough to help Cloud reach the top. To win the game, you’ll need to help Cloud climb to the 8th floor of the Shinra building without having it collapse.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Along with game pieces that will form the Shinra tower, Ascend the Shinra Tower comes with wooden character pieces depicting adorable versions of classic characters. The early images shared by Square Enix show Cloud, Tifa, Jessie, Aerith, Sephiroth, and some familiar Shinra-aligned enemies, as well. In total, there are 20 floor tiles, 54 wall tiles, 24 wooden character pieces, and 24 action cards that will influence the action of the game.

Final Fantasy 7: Ascend the Shinra Tower is expected to take around 15-30 minutes to play. It’s designed to be suitable for 1-5 players. In the Japanese e-store, the game is priced at 4,400 Yen (approximately $27 USD). At this time, it’s not clear when or if the game will be released for Western markets, but it is set to come out in Japan on November 6th.

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